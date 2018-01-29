AP January 29, 2018, 7:53 AM

Museum curators object to Rebekah Mercer's role as trustee

Protest against Rebekah Mercer being a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) taking place in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, NY on January 21, 2018(Sipa via AP Images)

Michael Brochstein

NEW YORK — A group of over two dozen curators at the American Museum of Natural History have objected to a museum trustee who is a donor to groups that challenge climate change.

The New York Times reports that 28 curators at the New York City museum said in a Jan. 19 letter to leadership they are concerned about Rebekah Mercer's donations to organizations they say "challenge and politicize climate change science."

News of the internal letter comes after a group of 200 scientists and academics called for the removal of Mercer from the museum board in an open letter last week.

The museum said in a statement that it does not make appointment decisions concerning trustees based on political views, and that funders do not shape curatorial decisions.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in Politics

Popular