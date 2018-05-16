"Murphy Brown" reboot to tackle "alternative facts and fake news"

Murphy Brown is coming back, and this time, the legendary anchorwoman be hosting a show called "Murphy in the Morning." CBS announced its 2018-2019 lineup on Wednesday and said that its "Murphy Brown" reboot will air at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Star Candice Bergen will reprise her role as the titular character.

On the show, Bergen's character, who originally hosted a primetime newsmagazine show, will host a morning show, and she'll be up against a very familiar contender: Her son. Jake McDorman will play Murphy's son, who has a conservative morning news show, reports EW.

Executives confirmed that the competition will mirror the rivalry between MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and Fox News' "Fox & Friends." The reboot will include cast members Nik Dodani, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud. CBS has ordered 13 episodes.

During Wednesday's upfront presentation, CBS showed behind-the-scenes video, with Bergen talking about "Murphy Brown" and promising to tackle "alternative facts and fake news."

The reboot of "Murphy Brown" will focus on "a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate," according to a press release. The original series aired for 10 years on CBS, from 1988 to 1998, and received 62 Emmy nominations with 18 wins and 15 Golden Globe nominations with three wins. Bergen also serves as an executive producer.