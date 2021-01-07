Live

Watch Live: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser holds press conference after assault on Capitol

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a news conference Thursday in the wake of the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Four people died during the assault. Authorities said one woman was shot and killed by police and three people died from medical emergencies. 

How to watch Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's press conference today

  • What: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser holds press conference 
  • Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021 
  • Time: 11 a.m. ET (but running late)
  • Location: Washington, D.C.
  • Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device 
  • Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

The mayor ordered an overnight curfew on Wednesday in response to the violence and declared a public emergency, which has been extended for 15 days.

First published on January 7, 2021 / 11:28 AM

