Watch Live: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser holds press conference after assault on Capitol

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a news conference Thursday in the wake of the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Four people died during the assault. Authorities said one woman was shot and killed by police and three people died from medical emergencies.

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

The mayor ordered an overnight curfew on Wednesday in response to the violence and declared a public emergency, which has been extended for 15 days.

