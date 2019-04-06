Mummified mice and falcons found in ancient Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists unveiled a well-preserved tomb in Egypt on Friday that was filled with dozens of mummified animals, including mice and falcons. The tomb, which was found last October, is believed to date back to the early Ptolemaic period, around 2,000 years ago, the Reuters news agency reported.

The tomb was built for a senior official named Tutu and his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz. Its walls show painted funeral processions and images of Tutu working in a field, according to Reuters. It also features hieroglyphics that explain their family history, and images of Tutu and Ta-Shirit-Iziz giving and receiving gifts to and from various gods and goddesses, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Waziri described the burial chamber as a "beautiful, colorful tomb" and "one of the most exciting discoveries ever in the area."

Dozens of mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were found in the tomb. Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Ancient decorative faces on display at the newly discovered burial site, Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Tourist is being surrounded by paintings inside the newly discovered burial site. Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In addition to the animals that were found, two mummies — a woman and a boy — were also found outside the burial chamber.

The Egyptian government

hopes the new discoveries will draw more tourists to Sohag, the desert town home to the discovery, south of Cairo. The country's tourism industry has taken a hit since a 2011 uprising.