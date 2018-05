Multiple people were shot in downtown San Diego Monday night, reports the CBS affiliate there, KFMB-TV.

Authorities confirmed to the station that five people were taken to area hospitals with serious wounds.

Police were on the scene, interviewing witnesses.

We’re on 15th and Market downtown at the scene of a reported shooting with multiple victims. At least one ambulance just left our location. pic.twitter.com/IYxPFI8toq — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) May 8, 2018

BREAKING: multiple victims shot in East Village. Video of One victim being loaded in ambulance pic.twitter.com/gKS0h2rolQ — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) May 8, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.