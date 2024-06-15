Multiple people injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad, police say

Ann Arbor teachers receive layoff notices, Hart Plaza fountain restored and more top stories Ann Arbor teachers receive layoff notices, Hart Plaza fountain restored and more top stories 04:00

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Rochester Police Department reported an "active shooter situation" at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at 1585 E. Auburn Rd. in which there were "multiple people injured."

Authorities did not immediately confirm the number of people shot or their conditions. It was also unclear if a suspect had been arrested.

The Oakland County city of Rochester Hills is located about 25 miles north of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates.