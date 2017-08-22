Multiple injuries in high speed commuter trains incident

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. -- Multiple injuries are reported from an incident involving two high-speed line trains early Tuesday morning, transit officials tell CBS Philly.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) officials say.

The two trains were form the Norristown line.

SEPTA says the exact number and extent of the injuries from the incident still aren't known, and the circumstances surrounding the accident weren't immediately clear.