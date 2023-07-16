Watch CBS News
U.S.

At least 3 dead in Pennsylvania flash flooding

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BREAKING: 3 dead after officials responded to flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.
BREAKING: 3 dead after officials responded to flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa. 01:05

Three people died Saturday when a region of Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit by powerful flash flooding, authorities said.  

The three weather-related deaths, two females and a male, occurred in Upper Makefield Township, the Bucks County Coroner's Office confirmed. Upper Makefield is located about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia. Their names and ages were not immediately provided. 

Bucks County firefighters, along with other local agencies, had been dispatched to a search and rescue operation at 6:44 p.m. Eastern time. 

Bucks County Coroner Meredith J. Buck told CBS News that several water rescues were taking place in the area, and officials expect there could be more fatalities.   

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 10:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.