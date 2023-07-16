At least 3 dead in Pennsylvania flash flooding
Three people died Saturday when a region of Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit by powerful flash flooding, authorities said.
The three weather-related deaths, two females and a male, occurred in Upper Makefield Township, the Bucks County Coroner's Office confirmed. Upper Makefield is located about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia. Their names and ages were not immediately provided.
Bucks County firefighters, along with other local agencies, had been dispatched to a search and rescue operation at 6:44 p.m. Eastern time.
Bucks County Coroner Meredith J. Buck told CBS News that several water rescues were taking place in the area, and officials expect there could be more fatalities.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
for more features.