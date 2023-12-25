Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan, NYPD says

Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan 00:23

NEW YORK -- Multiple arrests were made and at least one officer was hurt after a pro-Palestinian protest Monday in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

Protesters were out for hours, starting along Fifth Avenue near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before heading downtown.

Video shows tense moments while some demonstrators were in custody.

The NYPD said a total of six people were arrested.

Police said one officer fell and hurt his knee while helping another officer.

The injured officer was in stable condition, according to police.