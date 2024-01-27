Maryland's Bay Bridge closed after multiple people injured in major multi-vehicle crash

Your Saturday news roundup (1/27/2024) Your Saturday news roundup (1/27/2024) 00:58

MDTA officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured multiple people, caused major delays and shut down US-50 Bay Bridge on Saturday morning, officials say. MDTA Police first received calls on the incident around 8 a.m., according to a news release.

US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound; All lanes remain closed for multi-vehicle crash. EB and WB traffic platooning (Alternating turns) on the Eastbound Bridge. Expect major delays. For real time Bay Bridge updates, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726). #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/bCKEWFoYKC — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 27, 2024

All westbound lanes of the US-50 Bay Bridge are closed. Eastbound and westbound traffic are alternating on the eastbound span. The bridge, famed for its scenic beauty, connects the ocean regions on Maryland's Eastern Shore and the cities of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Annapolis.

Multiple patients have been taken to an area hospital for injuries, according to a news release. The extent of damages and injuries have not been shared.

The Maryland Transportation Authority told motorists to expect major delays and to use caution while following the direction of police officers and crews in the area. The bridge is estimated to remain closed until mid-afternoon, officials said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.