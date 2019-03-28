Mueller report is over 300 pages long

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election is over 300 pages long, CBS News confirms.

Mueller concluded his investigation on Friday evening and submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr sent a letter to Congress on Sunday revealing that Mueller did not find that President Trump or any of his campaign associates had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Barr also said that while Mueller had not made a determination on whether Mr. Trump had obstructed justice during the nearly two-year investigation, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had concluded that the evidence was insufficient to establish that Mr. Trump had committed obstruction.

Barr is expected to reveal more information about the Mueller report in the coming weeks. The White House does not have a copy of the report.

The length of the report was first reported by The New York Times.

Barr has said he'll testify before Congress to brief lawmakers on special counsel Robert Mueller's report "reasonably soon," according to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Since the four-page summary was released, Democrats have urged Barr to release Mueller's entire report.

However, Nadler expressed concern that the Justice Department would not provide Congress the full report by April 2 -- the deadline given by Democratic chairs of House committees to the attorney general to turn over the report and the underlying evidence gathered by Mueller.

According to a CBS News poll published Wednesday, more than three in four Americans, including majorities of both Republicans and Democrats, think the full Mueller report should be released to the public.

