Cast of Hollywood stars perform live reading of Mueller report

The 448-page report compiled by special counsel Robert Mueller's office apparently translates into a 10-act play that takes 18 actors to perform — including Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Alfre Woodard, Justin Long, and Alyssa Milano. On Monday, these stars and more will do a live reading of "The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in 10 Acts," a stage production based on the Mueller report.

The performance will be live-streamed by Law Works, an organization dedicated to defending the nonpartisan role of the Department of Justice. The play, written by Robert Schenkkan, is being billed on the Law Works website as a historic live play "ripped from the pages of the Mueller report."

Schenkkan is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning screenwriter and playwright.

The all-star cast also includes Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Jason Alexander, Kyra Sedgwick, Piper Perabo and Zachary Quinto. Guests like Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill and others will also make appearances, according to the press release.

Viewers across the U.S. can watch "The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in 10 Acts" starting at 9 p.m. ET on the Law Works website as well as the organization's Facebook and Instagram pages, according to a press release.

The stream is free, although the organization is encouraging those interested in its mission to donate. Law Works seeks to engage educate the public on "the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system and the integrity of our judicial institutions."

On its site, Law Works argues that the Mueller report includes 10 instances where President Trump tried to obstruct justice, covered up the truth, and ordered people to lie or create false documents.

Law Works believes that the 10-act play "shows that President Trump likely obstructed justice and that President Trump's campaign not only knew Russia wanted them to win, but welcomed it," Law Works said in the statement.

The one-night-only event will be performed in front of a live audience in New York, but those who can't attend in person can sign up for a reminder on the Law Works website.