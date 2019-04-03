House Judiciary meeting to authorize subpoenas for full Mueller report -- live updates

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting Wednesday to authorize subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. The committee will also be moving to subpoena all underlying documents related to Mueller's findings.

While Democrats continue to push for transparency, President Trump is pushing back, calling out committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for opposing the release of independent counsel Ken Starr's report on the investigation of former President Clinton.

In 1998, Rep.Jerry Nadler strongly opposed the release of the Starr Report on Bill Clinton. No information whatsoever would or could be legally released. But with the NO COLLUSION Mueller Report, which the Dems hate, he wants it all. NOTHING WILL EVER SATISFY THEM! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

"With the NO COLLUSION Mueller Report, which the Dems hate, he wants it all. NOTHING WILL EVER SATISFY THEM!" tweeted Mr. Trump on Tuesday.

Committee spokesman Daniel Schwarz said in a statement on Tuesday that the debate in 1998 "was not about Congress receiving evidence" but rather about "what type of material from the underlying evidence in the Starr report should be made public."

"Our expectation is that Attorney General Barr will be as forthcoming now as Mr. Starr was in 1998," added Schwarz, saying Barr "should provide the full Mueller report to Congress, with the underlying materials, at which point we will be in a better position to understand what Special Counsel Mueller uncovered during his investigation."

The House already overwhelmingly voted 420-0 on a non-binding resolution to release the full Mueller report, but Sen. Lindsey Graham blocked a vote on the resolution in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Nadler's committee will also vote to issue subpoenas for a variety of Trump associates. They include former White House Counsel Donald McGahn, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former White House Counsel Chief of Staff Ann Donaldson.

They are being subpoenaed as part of the Judiciary Committee's separate investigation into possible threats to the rule of law by the president.

CBS News' Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.



