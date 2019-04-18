Mueller report: 2020 Democratic candidates' reaction

The Democratic presidential hopefuls on Thursday criticized Attorney General William Barr and called for voters to remove President Trump through the ballot box after special counsel Robert Mueller's report was made public. Here are their statements. tweets and comments on the campaign trail.

Sen. Bernie Sanders:

In a statement to CBS News, Sanders said:

"It is clear that Donald Trump wanted nothing more than to shut down the Mueller investigation. While we have more detail from today's report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump's conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election. We must also work to do everything we can to protect our future elections from the significant threat of foreign interference, and I call on President Trump and Republican leadership to stop obstructing the necessary work to protect our democracy."

Sen. Kamala Harris:

On Twitter, Harris wrote:

Barr is acting more like Trump’s defense attorney than the nation's Attorney General. His press conference was a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda.⁰ ⁰Americans deserve the unvarnished truth. We need Special Counsel Mueller to testify publicly in Congress. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 18, 2019

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke:

At a campaign stop in New Hampshire, O'Rourke told reporters:

"I think the Attorney General, the Department of Justice, must maintain a significant level of independence if they are going to be able to uphold the law in a country that defines itself as a nation of laws and says that no person, including those in the highest positions of power, are above the law."

O'Rourke also tweeted a video of his response at a town hall in New Hampshire:

This democracy was under direct attack from a foreign power. There must be accountability and justice. No person is above the law regardless of how high their position of power is. We’ve got to defend this democracy from any further interference going forward. pic.twitter.com/aSETAjxpdp — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 19, 2019

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

On Twitter Thursday morning, Buttigieg wrote:

The Mueller report is a disturbing if not completely surprising collection of evidence that shows a president putting his own interests ahead of the country’s. Today again demonstrates why we need to change the channel in 2020. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 18, 2019

At an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyer," Buttigieg said:

"It confirmed a lot of things that we were worried about – that we have a president who acts in a self-serving way that there was a lot of behavior that was at best, unethical, and legally problematic to put it charitably. And the way the Attorney General conducted himself as though he were the personal attorney of the president was incredibly troubling too. At the same time politically, I'm not sure it will change much. And it's one more reminder that if we really want to send Trumpism into the history books, the best thing we can do is defeat it decisively at the ballot box in 2020."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

On Twitter, Warren posted:

Congress needs to see the full, unredacted report. Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify before Congress and the American people as soon as possible. Add your name if you agree, and together, we’ll fight to get to the bottom of this. https://t.co/ROheXVUmc9 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 18, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

On Twitter, Klobuchar wrote:

Attorney General Barr has made it clear he is not impartial when it comes to this investigation. Now that we have the report we should hear from Robert Mueller himself in public hearings. Our democracy demands it. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 18, 2019

First Page of Mueller report says that Russian government interfered in 2016 presidential election “in sweeping and systematic fashion.” So despite the endless doubts cast by the President, this happened. Case made for my bill for backup paper ballots and post-election audits. pic.twitter.com/YziOqA9FvF — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 18, 2019

Klobuchar also appeared on MSNBC's "All In on Chris Hayes," where she said:

"This is an intense part of the report and I hope people read it. If you are not into getting into every single legal detail, you can get into this because this shows Russia – maybe they didn't use tanks, maybe they didn't use missiles – but they invaded our election. They invaded our democracy. And my problem is when you look at what they did – with all the propaganda they put out and tried to sew discord among people, about what they did when they tried to break into our election equipment and then actually did break into Hillary Clinton's campaign and leaked those emails everywhere to try to stop their momentum. All of that happened. But what I want to know now is why the Trump administration has been stopping the bipartisan bill – the Secure Elections Act – that can fix this going forward with backup paper ballots and audits of our election. We were ready to go. I had that bill ready with Sen. Lankford – he's a conservative Republican. And the White House made calls and stopped that bill from advancing. That's wrong."

Sen. Cory Booker:

On Twitter, Booker posted:

The Trump administration posted an unsearchable pdf of the Mueller report so it would be harder for you to read. We made it easier. Here’s a searchable version: https://t.co/0QWPT5IQVP — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 18, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

On Twitter, Gillibrand wrote:

We can’t trust Trump’s handpicked AG to be transparent about the Mueller report. Congress needs to see it in full—and the public needs to know whether Trump obstructed justice. Sign our petition calling on Barr to release the full report: https://t.co/Ptmf66EDk0 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 18, 2019

Sen. Jay Inslee:

On Twitter, Inslee wrote:

Congress must get to the bottom of this and have Mr. Mueller testify to complete this investigation. There is no other option. America deserves this. Donald Trump can't run from this anymore. pic.twitter.com/6BdfWTwJMT — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) April 18, 2019

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard:

On Twitter, Gabbard wrote:

#BarrCoverUp. The most dangerous coverup is that US voting machines are vulnerable to hackers. If we lose faith in election results, democracy crumbles. The Justice Dept should be focused on instituting paper ballot backups, per my Securing America's Elections Act. #MuellerReport — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 19, 2019

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper:

On Twitter, Hickenlooper wrote:

AG Barr should work to protect the interests of the people, not the President. It's clear from this morning's press conference where his allegiances lie. The American people deserve answers. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) April 18, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro:

On Twitter, Castro wrote:

Far from exonerating anyone, the Special Counsel report exposes disgraceful behavior by Donald Trump and his inner circle—both in seeking assistance from Russia & attempting to cover it up. Mueller should testify and Congress should investigate charges of obstruction of justice. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 18, 2019

This report makes clear: Donald Trump is looking out for himself, not for America. We must restore integrity and accountability to the White House. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 18, 2019

Andrew Yang:

On Twitter, Yang wrote