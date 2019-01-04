Mueller grand jury extended for up to six months

2019: What to expect in Washington in the New Year?

Reporting by Clare Hymes

The grand jury which Special Counsel Robert Mueller uses for indictments has been extended for up to six months, CBS News has confirmed. The grand jury, which was seated in July 2017, was set to expire after 18 months, on Jan. 6.

The extension was approved by the chief justice of the D.C. District Court, who oversees Mueller's grand jury. Federal law allows an extension if it is "in the public interest." The grand jury approves Mueller's indictments, but otherwise its activities are secret.

It is unclear how much time Mueller specifically requested. The typical extension is six months.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. President Trump has persistently denied any collusion with Russian operatives to influence the election in his favor. His former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; and former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, are among several people in Mr. Trump's orbit who have been indicted by the special counsel.