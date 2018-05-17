MTV suspends "Catfish" amid sexual misconduct allegations against Nev Schulman

"Catfish" host Nev Schulman is denying allegations of sexual misconduct after a woman who appeared on the show came forward to talk about her experience. Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on "Catfish" three years ago, appeared to be talking about Schulman when she said she was harassed on her YouTube channel.

Morgan posted two YouTube videos called "The TRUTH about the show" in which she claimed that "Jack," the pseudonym she gave the show's "main person," propositioned her several times, asked her if she was really a lesbian and told her he had a large penis.

MTV sent a statement to CBS News saying, "We take these allegations very seriously. We're working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."

Schulman told USA Today in a statement, "The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false."

"Catfish" follows Schulman and co-host Max Joseph as they try to help people find out if they are being conned by love interests. Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo; they have a daughter together.