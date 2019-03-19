Cyclone leaves Mozambique reeling, with hundreds feared dead and survivors clinging to trees

Beira, Mozambique -- More than a thousand people are feared to have died in a cyclone that smashed into Mozambique last week, while scores were killed and more than 200 are missing in neighboring Zimbabwe. The city of Beira in central Mozambique bore Cyclone Idai's full wrath on Thursday before the storm barrelled on to neighbouring Zimbabwe, unleashing fierce winds and flash floods and washing away roads and houses.

"For the moment we have registered 84 deaths officially, but when we flew over the area... this morning to understand what's going on, everything indicates that we could register more than 1,000 deaths," Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said in a nationwide address.

"This is a real humanitarian disaster," he said. "More than 100,000 people are in danger".

Survivors have taken refuge in trees while awaiting help, the president added.

Aerial photographs released by a Christian non-profit organisation, the Mission Aviation Fellowship, showed groups of people stuck on rooftops with flood waters up to window level.

"The scale of damage... (in) Beira is massive and horrifying", the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

Men carry a coffin along a makeshift path along a river in Ngangu township Chimanimani, Manicaland Province, eastern Zimbabwe, after the area was hit by Cyclone Idai. Getty

Ninety percent of the city of some 530,000 people and its surrounding area has been "damaged or destroyed," it said in a statement.

"The situation is terrible. The scale of devastation is enormous," the IFRC's Jamie LeSueur said.

"Almost everything is destroyed. Communication lines have been completely cut and roads have been destroyed. Some affected communities are not accessible."

A large dam burst on Sunday and cut off the last road to Beira, he said.

Sofala province governor Alberto Mondlane warned that the "biggest threat we have now, even bigger than the cyclone, is floods because it's raining more and more".

Emma Beaty, coordinator of a grouping of NGOs known as Cosaco, said: "We've never had something of this magnitude before in Mozambique".

Residents are seen protecting themselves from the rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17, 2019. Getty

"Some dams have broken, and others have reached full capacity, they'll very soon open the flood gates. It's a convergence of flooding, cyclones, dams breaking and making a potential wave: everything's in place so we get a perfect storm."

Nyusi said the Pungwe and Buzi rivers in central Mozambique "have burst their banks and engulfed entire villages."

"Communities are isolated and bodies are floating" on the waters, he said.

Beira international airport was closed because of cyclone damage but later reopened.