Moviegoers in California potentially exposed to measles at "Avengers: Endgame" screening

Audience members attending a showing of "Avengers: Endgame" at a theater in California may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn. And people in New Jersey may have been exposed to the virus at a trampoline park and banquet hall.

The New Jersey Department of Health says a New York City resident with a confirmed case of the virus may have exposed other people in Middlesex and Ocean counties, CBS New York reports. The alert affects anyone who visited the Sky Zone trampoline park in South Plainfield on April 22 and River 978 Banquet Hall in Lakewood on April 23.

Officials are urging anyone who was at these locations on those dates to contact their health care provider.

Meanwhile, in California, the Orange County Health Care Agency on Tuesday confirmed the first case of measles there in 2019 — a Placentia resident in her 20s who traveled abroad recently, CBS Los Angeles reports. Officials confirmed that she was considered infectious between April 23 and May 1. The individual is currently under voluntary isolation at home.

The unidentified woman went to a screening of "Avengers: Endgame" last Thursday at AMC movie theater on Lemon Street in Fullerton and potentially exposed hundreds of people to the virus.

Measles cases in the U.S. have surpassed 700 this year, the highest level in the United States since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

The disease is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If one person has it, up to 90 percent of those close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.

Measles, which is vaccine-preventable, can be serious for all age groups, but is the most dangerous for children under 5 and adults over 70. According to the CDC, one dose of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is 93 percent effective at preventing measles, and two doses are about 97 percent effective.

Health officials recommend all children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose between the ages of 4 and 6 years old. The CDC is also recommending infants 6 through 11 months receive one dose of the vaccine before international travel.

Teenagers or adults who have not had measles or who have not been vaccinated should get two doses of the MMR vaccine at least 28 days apart.

Anyone who does not know their vaccine status should speak to their health care provider.