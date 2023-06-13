Watch CBS News
1 person reportedly dead after shooting inside Washington movie theater

By Kerry Breen

One person was shot and killed during a showing of a "Transformers" movie at a theater in Washington state, authorities told  CBS affiliate KIRO-TV. The shooting was called in to police at around midnight Tuesday, the station reported. 

No one has been arrested.

KIRO reported that the shooting appeared to be targeted, and police told the outlet that there is no danger to the public at this time. Both the victim and the suspect were watching the movie, KIRO 7 said. 

"All of a sudden, police come in, and like I saw lights move up in the movie theater and I thought it was part of the movie, and then all of a sudden they say, 'You need to get out,'" Mikayla Jacobson-Brewer, who was in the theater, told KIRO. 

Kent is about 20 miles south of Seattle.

Kerry Breen is a news editor and reporter for CBS News. Her reporting focuses on current events, breaking news and substance use.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 8:57 AM

