Two die on Mount Everest after good weather causes climber traffic jam

Two people died on Mount Everest on Wednesday after good weather caused a traffic jam of climbers at the final summit. Nepal-based Pioneer Adventures, which led the tour that one of the climbers was on, said on their website that they had to wait two hours with him to bring him down the mountain.

American Donald Cash, 54, collapsed due to high altitude sickness after reaching the seventh summit, the tour company said. Three supporting sherpas tried to revive him, and he was able to communicate but he could not stand or walk properly. The sherpas then tried to drag him to Camp 4, but around Hillary Step (28,839 feet), he collapsed again and could not be revived.

His daughter Danielle Cook posted on Facebook that he "at the peak of Mount Everest accomplishing his dream of summiting the 7 summits," the Associated Press reported.

An Indian woman also died while descending from the top peak.

"She had to wait for a long time to reach the summit and descend," Thupden Sherpa of tour organizers Arun Treks told the Mumbai Mirror. "She couldn't move down on her own and died as Sherpa guides brought her down."

The large number of climbers was due to the good weather.

Two other climbers are believed to have died last week: An Indian man was found dead inside his tent and an Irish man is also missing, expedition organizers in Nepal said.