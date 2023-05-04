Georgia man fatally shoots 3 women, including his McDonald's manager, before killing himself, authorities say

A man shot and killed three women in Moultrie, Georgia, early Thursday morning -- including his mother, grandmother, and a manager at a McDonald's restaurant where he worked -- before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Kentavious White, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reports.

Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock confirmed earlier that White shot his mother and grandmother at their homes. The coroner confirmed that his mother died at the scene, but the grandmother, who lived next door to her daughter, was taken to the hospital and died there.

He then went to a McDonald's restaurant, where he asked his manager, Amia Smith, to come to the door, and then fatally shot her, GBI reports.

He then entered the restaurant, where he died by suicide, GBI said, adding that the restaurant shooting was captured on security video. GBI and Moultrie police are investigating. There was no word on a possible motive.

