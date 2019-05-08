Kraft will pay up to $100 for a Mother's Day babysitter — so mom can get a night away

Mother's Day is this Sunday, which means many family members are scrambling to pick out the perfect gift for the most important woman in their lives. Instead of flowers or chocolates, Kraft wants to help you give mom what she really wants — a night off.

The food producer is offering to pay for the cost of a babysitter on Mother's Day with a promotion dubbed "Mother's Day Away."

"Mother's Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn't stop the challenges of motherhood – temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters," Kraft's Head of Marketing, Sergio Eleuterio, said in a press release. "With Kraft 'Mother's Day Away' we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves."

The rules are pretty simple. After the babysitter is paid and out the door, moms can submit their babysitter bills from the holiday to www.kraftmothersdayaway.com. The offer ends at midnight on May 19 and will cover a maximum of $100 of the bill, per person or household. The offer is limited to $50,000 total and is only open to those in the U.S., its territories and military addresses.

The company also released a cheeky video about the promotion Monday, with a mom speaking to the camera about what she really wants for the holiday, including "brunching at a kid un-friendly restaurant, or not having to hide in the bathroom to eat my cookies."

The company is also encouraging moms to share how they would spend their "Mother's Day Away" by posting on social media and tagging accounts related to the brand.