6-year-old boy missing in Massachusetts river after mother dies trying to rescue her kids

A family fishing trip to a Massachusetts river has ended in tragedy with a mother dead and her 6-year-old son missing, authorities said.

The family of six — a mother and father and their four children — were fishing from Deer Island in the Merrimack River when at about 7 p.m. Thursday, two of the children entered the water, Newburyport fire and police officials said in a statement.

The mother entered the water to get the children, and with the help of a good Samaritan boater, rescued a 7-year-old girl, authorities said.

MSP Dive Team and Marine Unit back at Merrimack River this morning with ⁦@NewburyportPD⁩ and ⁦@NewburyportFD⁩ to resume search boy, 6, who went missing last night. Two other family members, who presumably entered water to try to save boy, were rescued by a boater. pic.twitter.com/iy65dPDfvZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2022

The mother was unable to hoist herself into the boat and went under the water. She was found by rescuers unresponsive and not breathing. After life-saving efforts were performed at the scene, she was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Rescuers could not find the 6-year-old boy. All other members of the family are accounted for.

No names were released.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire told reporters Friday they're searching the river and the shoreline based on where the boy might have gone into the water, CBS Boston reports.

"The major challenge is the current in the river," he said. "As time goes the chances of recovery diminish."

A Coast Guard helicopter is also scanning the river from above with infrared technology to look for body heat in the water.

The ongoing rescue and recovery operation also involves multiple local and state agencies.