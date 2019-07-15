Most Americans think NASA and private companies should have role in space program

Most Americans think the U.S. space program contributes scientific advances, pride and patriotism to the country, and increasing numbers think we are not spending enough on it. However, a majority of Americans also think that both the government and private sector should be involved in space exploration.

Americans are divided on whether the U.S. is still the world leader in space exploration — and whether it is even important that the U.S. be the world leader.

The public sees benefits in the U.S. space program in terms of scientific advances and national pride. Seventy-nine percent of Americans say the space program contributes at least some to advances that all Americans can use. And 73% say the U.S. space program makes at least some contribution to America's pride and patriotism, including 39% who say it does so a lot.

Americans see a role for both the public and private sectors. Most — 70% — think both NASA and private companies should be involved in space exploration.

Thirty-one percent of Americans feel the U.S. spends the right amount on space. Though still less than a third of all Americans who say so, more Americans feel we are spending too little on space exploration than felt that way 10 years ago (16%) and 20 years ago (15%), around the 30th anniversary of the moon landing.

Younger Americans are particularly likely to say we are spending too little on space. Thirty-eight percent of Americans under thirty think we are spending too little, compared to 29% of Americans age 30 and older.

Forty-six percent of Americans say the U.S. is still the world leader in space exploration, while 43% think the U.S. has started to fall behind other countries.

But not all Americans think leading the world in space exploration is important. Forty-eight percent of Americans think it's important for the U.S. to be the world leader in space, while 43% think the U.S. should continue to be involved, but doesn't need to be the leader.

