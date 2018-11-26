"Morning Joe" hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough tie the knot

"Morning Joe" hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough quietly tied the knot on Saturday in Washington, D.C. The two got engaged in May of last year while vacationing in the South of France.

The two have co-hosted "Morning Joe" since it launched on MSNBC in 2007. The network said the couple wed Saturday in a small ceremony attended by family and friends.

The wedding took place at the National Archives with U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, officiating. The couple kept their romance mostly under wraps, but rumors swirled about their off-camera relationship for several years before they went public.

Scarborough said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he and Brzezinski "have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too."

Last year, in October, Brzezinski clammed up on "CBS Sunday Morning" when Lesley Stahl read a quote from a Vanity Fair article about the engagement: "Over the past year-and-a-half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn't deny anymore."

Stahl asked, "So you had the feelings and you were trying to push 'em away, and then couldn't do that anymore?"

"That's correct," Brzezinski responded.

"Well, tell us about it?" Stahl prodded.

"That pretty much says it," Brzezinski replied. "I totally understand that I'm being completely difficult, but that's about as far as I'm gonna go."

At a September talk in New York for her book "Know Your Value," Brzezinski teased that the wedding was coming up and that it was "going to be awesome."

Brzezinski divorced her ex-husband, James Hoffer, in 2016, while Scarborough divorced Susan Waren in 2013. It was his second divorce. Brzezinski has two children and Scarborough has four.

Vanity Fair was first to report the wedding.