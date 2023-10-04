Morgan State University investigates report of gunfire on or near school campus
BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University is looking into a report that shots have been fired near or on campus, according to authorities.
The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday evening that its officers are responding to a report of an active shooter in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is near the university premises.
Everyone has been asked to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said in a social media post.
Baltimore Police have confirmed to CBS News that multiple people have been injured.
Baltimore Police spokesman Vernon Davis confirmed to WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner that at least four people were injured. The conditions of the gunshot victims were not immediately known, according to the Baltimore Banner.
The local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Baltimore Police Department at the scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.
WJZ's Kelsey Kushner reports that police confirmed to her that the shooter was shooting out of a dorm window.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
