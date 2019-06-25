Live

At least 2 dead in shooting at Ford dealership near San Jose

Two people are dead in a shooting that police characterized as a "workplace confrontation" at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, near San Jose, California, CBS San Francisco reports. Three people were wounded with gunshots, Morgan Hill police said. 

Police said it was not an active shooter situation, but the condition and status of the suspected shooter is unclear.

Further details have not yet been released.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

