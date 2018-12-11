CBS News December 11, 2018, 12:17 PM

A More Perfect Union: Submit your story

Our series, A More Perfect Union, aims to show that what unites us as Americans is far stronger than what divides us. If you have a story you'd like to see highlighted in our series, please send us the details in the form below for a chance to be featured on "CBS This Morning." 

Here are some examples of our previous pieces: 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News