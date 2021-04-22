More Eye on Earth polling

How partisans take different views on climate change

Biden gets positive marks on climate, Republicans find measures unrealistic

President Biden gets positive marks on climate change. Fifty-three percent approve of his handling of it with views largely divided along political lines.

Political partisanship is among the biggest factors contributing to differences in Americans' views on climate change; more so than age, education levels and where in the country one lives. Partisanship is related not only to broader opinions of climate change but also views on any efforts to address it.

Americans find some sacrifices easier than others in fighting climate change

Most Americans think climate change is an issue that people should proactively do something about. When asked to choose between general approaches like the environment and climate, 58% of Americans think people should try to do things to shape and change it, while just 42% think people should simply learn to adapt to what happens and make the best of it. Americans of all ages tend to agree on this.

