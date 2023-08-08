More arrest warrants could be issued after shocking video shows Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront brawl

Four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama, with the potential for more to be issued pending a comprehensive review, according to Maj. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department.

Shocking video captured the tumultuous scene that unfolded Saturday as what appeared to be a simple disagreement escalated into a violent clash in Montgomery. The incident, which unfolded at the Harriott II Riverboat docking area, involved a group of White people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight. The incident has since gone viral and ignited discussions about race.

In a series of videos, Christa Owens recorded the tense moments that transpired when a disagreement began over docking space.

Owens, who was aboard the Harriott II Riverboat, said the boat had just completed a dinner cruise and was attempting to dock, only to find a small pontoon boat occupying the designated spot.

"There were a few guys and a couple of women that were getting off of the boat and seemingly ignoring the captain's request to move," she said.

A riverboat crew member, distinguishable by his white shirt, stepped in and managed to move the pontoon boat several feet, clearing the way for the riverboat to dock but was then confronted, which quickly led to a physical altercation between the riverboat worker and an irate, shirtless man.

Owens said the crew member was simply trying to maintain order.

"Our crewman was trying to explain over and over and over again, you know, we asked you to move so we can fit," she said.

As the tension escalated, a group of pontoon boat passengers confronted the riverboat crew member, ultimately leading to a violent fight.

"It felt a little tense, but then you saw punches and our crewman who is just trying to do his job is getting punched by these guys who are very angry," Owens said.

Amid the chaos, a separate video showed other riverboat passengers rushing to the scene, some even swimming, in an attempt to assist the outnumbered crew member. At one point, a man is seen picking up a white chair and hitting multiple people with it, including a woman. Law enforcement eventually intervened to stop the altercation and detain several individuals.

Mayor Steven Reed of Montgomery said in a statement that police swiftly apprehended "multiple reckless individuals involved in attacking a man who was carrying out his job."

"This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system," Reed said.

Reed said police will hold a briefing Tuesday to provide an update on the situation.