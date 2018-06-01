Montel Williams admitted to the hospital after workout

NEW YORK CITY — Montel Williams has been taken to a hospital after a workout at a New York City gym, but his spokesperson says he is "doing well." Williams' spokesman tweeted that anyone who knows the 61-year-old television personality knows that Williams is an exercise enthusiast. The spokesman said Thursday that Williams "overdid it" and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Montel Williams has been admitted to the hospital. We have no further comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/yuTbvqhtYX — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) May 31, 2018

The spokesman says Williams anticipates being discharged soon. He did not say which hospital Williams was taken to.

Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. In 2016, Williams told CBS News about his battle with MS and said, "I was misdiagnosed for 20 years -- they said it was exacerbation or gout. I had residual symptoms and pain in my feet, general nausea, limited issues with my gait. I had 15 symptoms I was living with every single day and trying to cope with it and searching for everything that could lessen my symptoms, and now I've been able to bring them down, but I continue to work at it every day. I'm on all different kinds of regiments that impact my illness, and every time I learn something I try to share it with the public."