Montana's TikTok ban has been blocked by a federal judge

Montana is banning TikTok, but how does the state plan to enforce it?

Montana's TikTok ban, which was originally signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in May, was blocked by a federal judge on Thursday. The ban, the first such statewide legislation restricting use of the video platform, was set to begin on January 1.

S.B. 419 "oversteps state power and infringes on the Constitutional rights of users and businesses," Judge Donald Molloy wrote in the preliminary injunction.

"We are pleased the judge rejected this unconstitutional law and hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to express themselves, earn a living, and find community on TikTok," a TikTok spokesperson told CBS News.

The ACLU was quick to criticize the ban at its original passing, and wrote that the blocking of this "unconstitutional" legislation was "upholding the free speech rights of people in the state."

It is unclear when a final decision on the bill will be heard, but experts were skeptical about its potential implementation from the onset.

At a hearing about the bill in March, a representative from TechNet said that app stores "do not have the ability to geofence" apps on a state-by-state basis, making it impossible for the restriction to be enforceable in popular app marketplaces.

Even so, the text of the original bill stated that anyone in violation of the law would have been liable to pay $10,000 per violation, and also liable for an additional $10,000 each day the violation continued.

CBS News has reached out to the offices of the Montana governor and attorney general for comment.