Montana man charged in murder of parents

HELENA, Mont. - A 21-year-old Helena man has been charged in the murder of his parents over the weekend, CBS affiliate KTVQ reports.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg on Wednesday identified the victims as 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. Their bodies were found on Monday evening by a concerned family friend, according to the station.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said their adopted son Kaleb David Taylor was arrested Tuesday on two counts of deliberate homicide. Officers are also searching for another person of interest.

The cause of death hasn't been released, but Dutton has said a gun was not involved. The bodies of the victims have been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula, Montana, according to KTVQ.

"This was a mom and dad. These cases are not easy to work," Dutton told reporters Tuesday. "Some of my staff knew these people personally. But the staff did their job and they know how to be professional and work to a conclusion to get the county attorney the best case we can. It's how we will bring honor to them."

Kaleb Taylor was on probation following a 2015 burglary of $15,000 worth of items from his parents' house, including gold jewelry and a laptop computer.



He is expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Wednesday afternoon. Court officials say Taylor does not yet have an attorney.