Washington Redskins safety charged with assault for fight caught on video

Washington — Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight near the team's practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell confirmed Nicholson's arrest and said Tuesday afternoon the 23-year-old had been released on $2,500 bond.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation at a restaurant and retail complex that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman. CBS affiliate WUSA reports Maggiore is Nicholson's girlfriend. TMZ Sports on Wednesday released video of the incident, which shows Nicholson apparently punching the man and knocking him out.

According to police, an investigation showed Nicholson assaulted the male victim, and Maggiore struck the female victim with a bottle and also struck the male victim. One of the victims told police Nicholson and Maggiore pulled up in a car and honked the horn at them, and the four got in an argument that escalated into the assault.

Responding deputies found the two victims and later arrested Nicholson and Maggiore after they returned to the area.

Police say Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery and remains at the Loudoun County Detention Center on no bond. According to police, the victims were treated at a hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson," team spokesman Tony Wyllie said. "We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."

Nicholson's agent did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, Nicholson has played in all 14 of Washington's games so far and is 10th on the team with 41 tackles. He started the first seven games of his second NFL season before moving to a backup role for the past seven after the Redskins traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.