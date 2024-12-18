Monkeys spotted roaming Florida city as police issue warning

Some monkeys are still on the loose after escaping South Carolina lab

Monkeys have been spotted roaming in unusual places in central Florida recently — and the police are warning residents to stay away.

The Orange City Police Department said on social media that it had received "multiple reports of monkey sightings" in the town, which is in Volusia County. People who see monkeys should not feed or approach them, the department said, but should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A viral video from a river near Orange City, taken by a river tour operator, shows a monkey hanging out on a wooded bank.

"I looked up into a tree and kind of went, 'What's that!?'" Colin Innes of St. John's River Eco Tours, told CBS affiliate WKMG. "I got a little bit closer and realized that I had a monkey probably about 30 feet from me. And trust me, that's not something you see out here on a regular basis whatsoever, so I was shocked."

Meanwhile, a Volusia County elementary school principal had to warn parents about a monkey after seeing one run through the school's drop-off area on Wednesday, according to WKMG.

🙈Monkey Sightings in Orange City🙈 The Orange City Police Department has received multiple reports of monkey sightings... Posted by Orange City Police Department on Monday, December 16, 2024

An area woman told WKMG that she saw a monkey climbing on her fence. First, she thought the animal was a cat, but then she realized how large it was.

"I have three cats and so I looked at his body and was like, 'Wow that's really big,'" said Evelyn Coira Arquette. "I mean, we're talking about four feet probably long."

Officials have not commented on what species of monkey is being spotted. WKMG said officials have not confirmed if residents are spotting multiple monkeys or if they're seeing the same primate in multiple locations.

Police have told residents not to feed the monkeys, which is prohibited by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rule passed in 2017. Monkeys are more likely to return to an area and may become aggressive if they are fed by people, WKMG reported.

Residents should also take care to dispose of uneaten food and garbage in closed trash containers, so monkeys can't access them. Any sightings should be reported, and if a monkey is seen in the area, children should be kept close and pets should be leashed. If bitten or scratched by a wild monkey, seek medical attention immediately.

Last month, 43 monkeys escaped from a research facility in South Carolina, prompting warnings for nearby residents to secure their doors and windows. Four of the monkeys are reportedly still on the loose.