Suspect arrested in case of two emperor tamarin monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo

Two missing monkeys have been found amid string of suspicious occurrences at Dallas Zoo

A suspect has been arrested in connection with two emperor tamarin monkeys that were taken from the Dallas Zoo.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested by Dallas Police on Thursday. He was identified as a suspect earlier this week after a preliminary investigation.

The monkeys, which were missing on January 31, were found in an abandoned house, the police department said, adding that they were "intentionally taken" in the latest in a series of incidents at the zoo involving missing or dead animals.