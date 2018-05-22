Monkey at San Antonio airport captured after escaping from crate

Authorities say a monkey went bananas after escaping from its crate Monday at the San Antonio International Airport, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports. The monkey made its escape as it was being transported from a plane to the baggage area.

San Antonio police said officials cornered the animal inside a room at the airport around 3:45 p.m.

American Airlines, the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo all responded to the scene to help capture the monkey, who was en route to his new home, an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The 10-year-old rhesus macaque monkey named Dawkins was a research animal from Brown University on his way to a wildlife sanctuary to retire, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

An airport employee told KENS-TV that employees recently "went wild" trying to chase a loose cat.

"I can only imagine a monkey or baboon going around right now. I'm just glad we caught it and it's safe, but it was pretty hectic for us at the airport today," she said.

Police said operations returned to normal after the monkey was captured.