Monica Rix is an award-winning journalist, who joined the CBS News Radio team in March 2021. She's an anchor and correspondent, based in New York City.

Rix joins CBS from Los Angeles, where she anchored and reported for KFI. Before that, she helped launch FOX News Headlines 24/7 for FOX News Radio and Sirium XM.

In 2016, she kicked off Fox's morning coverage of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. She spent several days in Parkland, FL, covering the mass shooting there in 2018.

Rix has been recognized for her coverage of the Trayvon Martin shooting and the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in Orlando, as a reporter at WDBO. Throughout her career, she's also covered everything from devastating hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires to Hollywood sex scandals, California's marijuana legalization, protests and high-profile elections nationwide.

