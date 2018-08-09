Video shows Mollie Tibbetts, missing Iowa teen, day before she vanished

A newly released video is shedding light on what happened the day before Mollie Tibbetts disappeared, reports CBS Des Moines affiliate KCCI-TV.

It's also inspiring family and friends to keep up hope as the search for the missing University of Iowa student enters its third week.

The video shows Tibbetts having fun and laughing, displaying no signs that anything was out of the ordinary the day before she went missing from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Tibbetts, 20, an incoming sophomore at the University of Iowa, was last seen July 18.

Her fellow camp counselor, Jarrett Rose, posted the video and spoke to "Inside Edition."

"She's always having fun with kids," Rose said. "The kids love her and that was a video that was pure Mollie, just her having fun."

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP

More videos of Tibbetts have surfaced, including one of an inspirational speech from 2016 while she was in high school.

It's giving hope to Tibbetts' worried family, who shared it on Facebook with the message, "Please keep praying."

"Everyone has their own talent, whether it's a sport you're good at, if you're good at dance, if you're a great writer," Tibbetts said in the speech. "Even if you're just a good person, that's one of the best things you can be good at."

Jarrod Diehm was Tibbetts' speech coach.

KCCI-TV

"(She's) very smart, very caring," Diehm said. "It's kind of cool to see her speeches and look over them and see the compassion that was there with her message."

The reward for Tibbetts' safe return sits at just over $301,000.

Officials have released few details about the case. Another news conference is scheduled to take place Friday morning.

Authorities continue to ask for the public's help and say no information is too trivial.