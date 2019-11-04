Father with cancer gets dying wish to watch son graduate from hospice bed

A father's dying wish to see his son's high school graduation was fulfilled from his hospice bed, CBS Sacramento reports. San Joaquin Hospice and Grace M. Davis High School in Modesto, California partnered so Paul Espinoza could see his son, also named Paul, receive his diploma.

In his hospice bed, surrounded by family and friends, Espinoza watched his only son graduate in an honorary ceremony bed.

"It's my dad's dream to see me graduate," the younger Paul said. "It's my dream to graduate in front of my dad and everybody made my dad and my dream happen."

"Oh my god, I'm so proud of you," Espinoza said to his son. "I knew you could do it!"

Paul died Friday evening at 9:20 after battling with cancer.

"We all know that time's limited and he just wants to see me graduate," the younger Paul said. "And I just wanted to make that happen for him and for me."