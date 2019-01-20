Police officer killed in the line of duty in Alabama; suspect in custody

Officer Sean Tuder was killed in the line of duty Sun., Jan. 20, 2019. Mobile, Alabama, Police Dept.

A police officer has been fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, officials said. Officer Sean Tuder, 30, was killed in the line of duty, CBS affiliate WKRG-TV reports. Police have arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Marco Perez, but they didn't immediately say if he was the shooter.

Marco Perez Mobile, Alabama, Police Dept.

WKRG-TV said District Attorney Ashley Rich has authorized charges against Perez for capital murder in connection to Tuder's death. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste told The Associated Press the suspect had several prior warrants. The officer had been doing a follow-up investigation at Peach Place Inn when he was hit.

WKRG-TV said the last officer killed in the line of duty was Officer Justin Billa, who died Feb. 20, 2018. AP points out Tuder was the second Alabama officer to lose his life this month. Wytasha Carter, a Birmingham police sergeant, was killed a week ago.

Billa's widow used Facebook to ask for prayers for Tuder's family.

"My heart feels shattered all over again. Please take a moment to pray over Sean's wife Krissy and his entire family. I wish I had more words right now but I just do not," she wrote.