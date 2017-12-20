Mo. woman jailed since 1982 walks free after governor commutes life sentence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former Springfield woman whose sentence was commuted by Gov. Eric Greitens has been released from prison after serving more than 35 years.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says Judy Henderson left the Chillicothe Correctional Center about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Henderson, now 68, had been jailed since 1982. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a robbery that left Springfield jeweler Harry Klein dead. Investigators have said Henderson persuaded Klein to drive out of town with her but he was shot to death by Henderson's boyfriend.

Greitens noted Wednesday that the judge at Henderson's trial said she played a "relatively minor" role in the crime. Supporters also said she received inadequate representation from her attorney.

Former Greene County prosecutor Thomas Mountjoy, who tried Henderson's case, said he supports Greitens' decision.