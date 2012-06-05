Correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News

Mo Rocca is an award-winning correspondent for "CBS News Sunday Morning," where he reports on a wide range of topics for the top-rated Sunday morning news program.

Rocca is also the host and creator of the hit podcast "Mobituaries," and author of the New York Times bestselling book "Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving."

He's also the host of the CBS Saturday morning series "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation."

Rocca was named a correspondent for "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2011. He joined the broadcast as a contributor in 2006.

For "CBS News Sunday Morning," Rocca has reported on a diverse range of issues, from gerrymandering to the Vatican, for which he interviewed Pope Francis. He's profiled Hollywood legends Angie Dickenson and Mitzi Gaynor. And he's done historical portraits of most of America's past presidents, with a particular fondness for the lowest ranked ones.

In addition to his work at CBS, Rocca is also a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!"

Previously, Rocca created and hosted Cooking Channel's "My Grandmother's Ravioli," in which he learned to cook from grandmothers and grandfathers across the country.

Earlier, he spent four seasons as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and four seasons as a correspondent on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Rocca began his career in TV as a writer and producer for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning PBS children's series "Wishbone." He went on to write and produce for other kids series, including ABC's "Pepper Ann" and Nickelodeon's "The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss."

He won a primetime Emmy as a writer for the 64th Annual Tony Awards in 2010, and he earned Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on "CBS News Sunday Morning" and "The Henry Ford's Innvoation Nation."

Outside of television, Rocca has also appeared on Broadway in the role of Vice Principal Panch in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Other stage credits include "South Pacific" at Paper Mill Playhouse and Doody in the Southeast Asian Tour of "Grease."

Rocca is also the author of "All the Presidents' Pets," a historical novel about White House pets and their role in presidential decision-making.

Rocca is a graduate of Harvard University. He lives in New York.