McConnell recovering from "successful" shoulder surgery

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is recovering from a "successful surgery" to repair a fracture in his shoulder, according to his office.

McConnell tripped on his patio outside his Kentucky home on Aug. 4, fracturing his shoulder. McConnell, 77, was treated and released after receiving medical attention at the time.

"Senator McConnell had successful surgery yesterday in Louisville, Kentucky to repair a fracture in his shoulder. The surgery was performed without incident, and the Leader is grateful to the surgical team for their skill," McConnell communications director David Popp said in a statement.

The Senate isn't expected to return until September. When the Senate returns, McConnell has said the Senate will consider the possibility of gun control reforms.