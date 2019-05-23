Mister Rogers honored with first annual statewide day of kindness in Pennsylvania
"1-4-3." It's a code that beloved children's television star Fred Rogers would say to his friends in the neighborhood — and it stands for the number of letters in the words "I love you."
Now, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has declared May 23 — the 143rd day of the year — "143 Day," a day to celebrate and honor the Pennsylvania native's kindness by following his example. According to the Fred Rogers Center, the number was a reminder of compassion, and it meant a lot to everyone's favorite neighbor.
"I've proclaimed today to be 1-4-3 Day, Pennsylvania's first statewide day of kindness," Wolf tweeted. "Join me in spreading love today and seeing just how far a little kindness can go."
To help people show their neighbors a little extra kindness through simple good deeds, the state's website created a "kindness generator," which pumps out ideas such as "Donate to a local children's fund" and "Write your favorite teacher a letter."
The site is also tracking how many people share their kindness on social media using the hashtag #143DayinPA. By late afternoon, it had been used nearly 12,000 times.
Examples of kindness have popped up all around the state in honor of the special day.