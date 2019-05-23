Live

Mister Rogers honored with first annual statewide day of kindness in Pennsylvania

By Sophie Lewis

CBS News

Fred Rogers, our friend and neighbor

"1-4-3." It's a code that beloved children's television star Fred Rogers would say to his friends in the neighborhood — and it stands for the number of letters in the words "I love you." 

Now, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has declared May 23 — the 143rd day of the year — "143 Day," a day to celebrate and honor the Pennsylvania native's kindness by following his example. According to the Fred Rogers Center, the number was a reminder of compassion, and it meant a lot to everyone's favorite neighbor. 

"I've proclaimed today to be 1-4-3 Day, Pennsylvania's first statewide day of kindness," Wolf tweeted. "Join me in spreading love today and seeing just how far a little kindness can go." 

To help people show their neighbors a little extra kindness through simple good deeds, the state's website created a "kindness generator," which pumps out ideas such as "Donate to a local children's fund" and "Write your favorite teacher a letter." 

The site is also tracking how many people share their kindness on social media using the hashtag #143DayinPA. By late afternoon, it had been used nearly 12,000 times. 

Examples of kindness have popped up all around the state in honor of the special day. 

First published on May 23, 2019 / 4:19 PM

