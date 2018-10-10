Missouri to appeal judge's ruling blocking parts of voter ID law

Missouri's secretary of state says he plans to appeal a court ruling blocking key portions of the state's voter photo ID law ahead of the November elections.

Senior Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan issued a permanent injunction Tuesday barring a requirement that voters lacking valid photo IDs sign a sworn statement and present another form of ID to cast regular ballots.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he believes a higher court will overturn the decision.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of voters by the liberal advocacy group Priorities USA. Chairman Guy Cecil praised the ruling as "an important victory for voting rights" that will ensure elections are "open and accessible to every eligible voter."

The 2016 law was enacted when the Republican-led Legislature overrode the veto of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

The permanent injunction against portions of the 2016 law comes as voters are preparing for a Nov. 6 election headlined by the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The Tuesday order didn't directly address whether the secretary of state's office could come up with a new version of the affidavit.

Missouri isn't the only state grappling with voter ID laws.

In North Dakota, a new U.S. Supreme Court decision means that state can continue to require residents to provide a street address in order to vote on Election Day.

Some American Indian tribes argued that street addresses aren't always assigned on reservations and the requirements discriminate against Native Americans.

Members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sued. In April, a federal judge issued an injunction that would have allowed voters to use identification that included a mailing address, such as a post office box.