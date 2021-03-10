Couple who owned Missouri boarding school charged with more than 100 counts of abuse

Boyd and Stephanie Householder are facing more than 100 charges of sexual, physical and emotional abuse that allegedly took place at their faith-based boarding school in Missouri.

Officials charged Boyd Householder with 80 offenses, including multiple counts of second-degree statutory rape and sodomy. The charges against his wife range from abuse to endangering the welfare of a child.

"With 16 victims so far, we believe this to be one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse patterns against young girls and women in Missouri history," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. "As the father of two young girls, it is simply unthinkable to me."

Since 2006, the Householders owned and operated the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, a Christian school they said could reform rebellious teenagers.

Authorities removed all of the girls from the facility last year and the facility has been closed since. Several of the girls have since described their alleged abuse on social media.

Stephanie and Boyd Householder AP

The Householders daughter, Amanda, said she believes the victims.

"I kept getting messages from random girls that I don't even know, telling me the same thing," she said. "I do believe them."

In a recent interview with the Kansas City Star, the Householders described the allegations against them as "all lies" and called their accusers "angry" and "bitter."

The ranch closed in September.