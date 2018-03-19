Girl shot to death by younger brother over video game controller, sheriff says

ABERDEEN, Miss. -- A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game. CBS affiliate WCBI-TV reported that Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said the girl died Sunday.

When the 13-year-old girl wouldn't give her 9-year-old brother the controller on Saturday, the boy went and grabbed a .25-caliber gun, the sheriff said.

Cantrell said that the boy shot his sister in the back of the head.

She was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but didn't survive.

Authorities say they don't yet know how the boy got the gun. The circumstances are still being investigated.