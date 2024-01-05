Mississippi sheriff's deputy fatally shot during traffic stop; suspect killed by police after chase across 3 counties

A Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase Thursday evening, authorities said.

George County Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed after he stopped a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 98 in Rocky Creek, George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said in a statement. The deputy was shot in front of a Dollar General store, according to WLOX-TV, which aired video showing multiple police vehicles at the scene.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, led police on a chase out of the county and the suspect was killed by police as the pursuit ended, Mixon said.

After the suspect left George County, the chase went through Greene County into Perry County before the suspect was fatally shot on U.S. 98 near Beaumont, WLOX-TV reported.

"We ask that you keep Deputy Malone's family, as well as the George County Sheriff's Office and community in your thoughts and prayers," Mixon said.

Mixon is the newly elected sheriff of George County and was just sworn into office earlier this week, WLOX-TV reported.

The Mississippi Department of Investigations will oversee investigations into the shootings.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed the deputy's death in a social media post.

"Tonight, Mississippi's heart breaks for George County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeremy Malone who was shot and killed in the line of duty," Reeves wrote. "Mississippi will always remember Deputy Malone. Our state remains deeply thankful for all our law enforcement officers who bravely place their lives on the line every day in defense of our communities."

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, more than 300 officers have been killed in the line of duty in Mississippi.