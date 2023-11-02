Missing woman Maggie Mbitu found dead in car at Logan Airport in Boston

I-Team: Missing woman found dead in car at Logan Airport. I-Team: Missing woman found dead in car at Logan Airport. 00:41

BOSTON - The body of missing Whitman woman Margaret "Maggie" Mbitu was found in a car at Logan Airport, Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said Thursday. Now investigators are looking for her partner, 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, of Lowell, who boarded a flight to Kenya from Boston.

Police have an arrest warrant for Kangethe, charging him with the 31-year-old's murder, authorities said. They are working with Kenyan authorities to find him.

Mbitu was reported missing by her family on Monday. She was last seen leaving her job in Halifax Monday night. Her coworkers posted a flyer on Facebook, praying for her safe return.

WBZ-TV's I-Team first reported that police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for the car and at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday found it overnight parked inside the Central Parking garage at the airport.

Sources tell the I-Team that investigators are piecing together a timeline using video surveillance.